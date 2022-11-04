Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Down 12.9%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.68. 14,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,073,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

