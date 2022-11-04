Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Down 12.9%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.68. 14,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,073,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Mirion Technologies Stock Down 8.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies
About Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.
