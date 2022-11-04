Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $229,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

HR stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

