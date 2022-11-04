Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 871.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in InMode by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 16,720 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.21. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $97.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode Company Profile

INMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.