Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 966,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Aurora Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR opened at $2.00 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

