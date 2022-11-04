Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Head-To-Head Review

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% 4.45% Momentive Global -27.77% -35.46% -12.91%

Volatility and Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Momentive Global $443.79 million 2.39 -$123.25 million ($0.87) -8.14

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Momentive Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tiga Acquisition and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Momentive Global 0 3 4 0 2.57

Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $29.21, indicating a potential upside of 312.63%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Summary

Momentive Global beats Tiga Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.