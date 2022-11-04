Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.
Mondelez International stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
