Morgan Stanley Cuts Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $14.50

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $14.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

