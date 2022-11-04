Morgan Stanley Cuts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $72.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.88.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Welltower by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

