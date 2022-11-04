Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

