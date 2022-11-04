Morgan Stanley Trims Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price to $22.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after buying an additional 713,015 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 307,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Varonis Systems by 24.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,785 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

