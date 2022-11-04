Mvm Partners Llp Sells 52,607 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,033,201.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,814,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,311,536.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $547,266.17.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $546,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $331,421.04.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FNA opened at $17.21 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 158,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,485,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 1,205.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 506.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 740,003 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

