Nathan J. Dowden Sells 2,100 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,056.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TRDA opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRDA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

