Nathan J. Dowden Sells 2,100 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,056.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of TRDA opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $36.85.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRDA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
