National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.69 and last traded at $39.88. 7,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 693,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

