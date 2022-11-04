NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.82.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 27.13%. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
