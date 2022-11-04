NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.82.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 27.13%. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,686,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 266,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 66,164 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 143,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 105,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

