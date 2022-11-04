Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 2.45 and last traded at 2.45. Approximately 11,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,221,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 4.55.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10. The firm had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 56.27 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.39 per share, for a total transaction of 1,356,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,299,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,913,657.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David L. Sze bought 765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.39 per share, with a total value of 1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,299,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately 34,913,657.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150. Corporate insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

