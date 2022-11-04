NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $87.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.
NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.
NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.
