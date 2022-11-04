NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) versus NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Head to Head Comparison

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -60.76% NovaGold Resources N/A -84.45% -28.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NextSource Materials and NovaGold Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NextSource Materials presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and NovaGold Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.14 13.29 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.15) -29.33

NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextSource Materials beats NovaGold Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

