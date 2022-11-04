Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMND. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lemonade by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lemonade by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade Stock Performance

LMND opened at $21.71 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.