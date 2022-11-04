Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,639 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 82.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

NYSE EFC opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $766.19 million, a P/E ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 1.84. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.59 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

