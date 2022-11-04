Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,568 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.