Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

