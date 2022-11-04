Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 128.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 322,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 181,375 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 337.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 71.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.46. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares in the company, valued at $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,428,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,405 shares of company stock worth $1,830,589 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNLI. BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.