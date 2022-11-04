Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 667.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 168,935 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 57.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after buying an additional 108,464 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $5,106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,360,732.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $276,452.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 254,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,709.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.76 per share, with a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,732.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 89,401 shares of company stock worth $4,349,429. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "sell" rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

