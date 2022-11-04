Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,300 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

