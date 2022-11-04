Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.41. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other Everi news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

