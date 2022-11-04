Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $7,097,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 453.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.13. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

