Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $241.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 25.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $227.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.96 and its 200-day moving average is $237.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.