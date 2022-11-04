Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NetEase by 31.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after purchasing an additional 534,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetEase by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NetEase by 27.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,052,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,113,000 after purchasing an additional 229,004 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NetEase by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

