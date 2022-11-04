Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

AME stock opened at $131.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.