Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 398 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $223.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LH shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.