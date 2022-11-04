Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after acquiring an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 0.1 %

International Paper stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

