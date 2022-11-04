NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Major Shareholder Sells $806,400.00 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $806,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,266,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,145,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy New Technology In Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Energy New Technology In Green sold 70,000 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $793,100.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 30,000 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $366,900.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 1,800 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 17,494 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $195,582.92.

On Thursday, October 6th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 10,199 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $118,308.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,536.87.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $3,014,932.57.

NuScale Power Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

