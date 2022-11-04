O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 12,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,318,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

O-I Glass Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

