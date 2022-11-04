OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stake Lowered by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OCFC opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

