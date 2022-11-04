Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,624 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.1% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.0 %

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $263.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

