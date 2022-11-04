OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,571 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,485 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,294 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.30) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

SAN opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

