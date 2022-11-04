Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.27.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 36.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Olin by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Olin by 37.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Olin by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

