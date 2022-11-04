Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

