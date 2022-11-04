ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ONE Gas worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 26.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 57.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGS opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.31%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

