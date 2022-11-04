OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $866.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 76,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,333,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 423,732 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,289,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

