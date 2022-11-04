Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Lowered to $90.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.32. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $106.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. CWM LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $817,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $265,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.