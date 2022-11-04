Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.51 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.95. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Shares of OSK opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $1,203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

