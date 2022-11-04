PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight Sells 13,900 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PCAR stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $98.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PACCAR by 248.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $637,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

