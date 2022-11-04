Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $22.07

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 22.07, but opened at 20.05. Paramount Global shares last traded at 20.29, with a volume of 170 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is 23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 27.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 7.78 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
