Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEFGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKTEF opened at 0.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.78. Parkit Enterprise has a one year low of 0.65 and a one year high of 1.13.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

