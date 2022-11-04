Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKTEF opened at 0.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.78. Parkit Enterprise has a one year low of 0.65 and a one year high of 1.13.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.