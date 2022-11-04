Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,966 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.38% of Perpetua Resources worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPTA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $129.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Perpetua Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.