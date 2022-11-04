Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

