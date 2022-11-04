Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 435 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,940,000 after purchasing an additional 773,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,508,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

ADM stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

