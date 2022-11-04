Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 645 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Encompass Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,118,000 after buying an additional 130,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after buying an additional 613,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Encompass Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after buying an additional 524,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Encompass Health by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after buying an additional 254,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

EHC stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

