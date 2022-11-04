Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after buying an additional 357,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,465,000 after buying an additional 515,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,946,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,421,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of ESI opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

